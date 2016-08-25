FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
German business morale unexpectedly weakens in August
#Market News
August 25, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

German business morale unexpectedly weakens in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German business morale deteriorated in August, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting company executives in Europe's largest economy have become less optimistic since Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 106.2 in August from 108.3 in July. That was weaker than the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 108.5.

"Business confidence in Germany has clearly worsened," Ifo head Clemens Fuest said in a statement. "The German economy has fallen into a summer slump." (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
