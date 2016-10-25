German Ifo business climate index rises unexpectedly in October

BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - German business morale improved unexpectedly in October, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting company executives have become more optimistic about the growth prospects for Europe's largest economy.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 110.5 in October from 109.5 in September.

That was the highest reading since April 2014 and stronger than the Reuters consensus forecast for an unchanged value.

"The upturn in the German economy is gathering impetus," Ifo head Clemens Fuest said, adding companies were more satisfied with their current business situation and that managers also expressed far greater optimism about the months ahead.

The rise was driven by improved sentiment in the manufacturing and construction sectors, while the business climate in wholesaling and retailing deteriorated slightly.