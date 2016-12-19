German Ifo business morale hits highest level since Feb. 2014

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - German business morale rose in December, a survey showed on Monday, hitting its highest level since February 2014 and supporting expectations that Europe's largest economy will rebound in the fourth quarter.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 111.0 after from 110.4 in November.

The December reading compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a value of 110.7.

"The German economy is making a strong finish to the year," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement. He added that both the manufacturing and wholesaling indices rose and manufacturers were planning to ramp up production in the months ahead. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)