7 months ago
German Ifo business morale weakens in January
January 25, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 7 months ago

German Ifo business morale weakens in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German business morale fell unexpectedly in January, hitting its lowest level since September, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign that company executives were less upbeat about the growth prospects of Europe's largest economy at the start of 2017.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, fell to 109.8 from 111.0 in December.

The January reading compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a value of 111.3.

"The German economy made a less confident start to the year," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

He added that companies expressed greater satisfaction with their current business situation, but were less optimistic about their six-month business outlook. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

