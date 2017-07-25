German Ifo business morale hits new record high, firms "euphoric"

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German business confidence unexpectedly rose in July, a survey showed on Tuesday, hitting the third record high in as many months as Europe's largest economy powered ahead and morale lifted across industry.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, rose to 116.0 from 115.2 in June. The reading compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a value of 114.9.

"Sentiment among German businesses is euphoric," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

"Companies' satisfaction with their current business situation reached its highest level since Germany's reunification. Their short-term business outlook also improved. Germany's economy is powering ahead," he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)