German firms don't seem unsettled by Brexit possibility economist
May 25, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

German firms don't seem unsettled by Brexit possibility economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, May 25 (Reuters) - German companies do not appear to be concerned about the possibility of Britain leaving the European Union after a vote on June 23, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Wednesday.

“In the German economy there does not seem to be any feeling of being unsettled with regard to the Brexit vote,” he said, speaking after the Ifo institute’s monthly survey showed business morale picking up in May.

He also said morale among firms in the construction sector was at its highest level since German reunification in 1990. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

