German business morale edges up in February

BERLIN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German business morale inched up to a seven-month high in February, a leading survey showed on Monday, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is starting 2015 on a strong footing after growing robustly at the end of last year.

Ifo’s business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, increased to 106.8 in February from 106.7 in January. That was the highest reading since July, but below a Reuters consensus forecast for 107.7. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)