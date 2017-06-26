BERLIN, June 26 German business confidence
unexpectedly rose in June to a record high, a survey showed on
Monday, in a fresh sign that company executives are more upbeat
about the growth outlook of Europe's largest economy.
The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business
climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms,
rose to 115.1 from 114.6 in May. The reading compared with a
Reuters consensus forecast for a value of 114.4.
"Sentiment among German businesses is jubilant," Ifo chief
Clemens Fuest said in a statement.
"Companies were significantly more satisfied with their
current business situation this month. They also expect business
to improve. Germany's economy is performing very strongly."
An Ifo economist told Reuters private consumption was a key
driver for the economy and there was still room for export
growth. Managers' assessments of the current business situation
and their outlook for the coming six months both rose, the
survey showed.
