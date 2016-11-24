FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
German economy unfazed by election of Trump - Ifo economist
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 24, 2016 / 9:40 AM / in 9 months

German economy unfazed by election of Trump - Ifo economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election does not seem to have affected the German economy, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe told Reuters on Thursday, adding that Europe's largest economy remained on an upward path.

"The German economy seems to be unfazed by the U.S. election. If there is a 'Trump effect', it could show up later though - that's what we saw after the Brexit vote," Wohlrabe said.

He added that Ifo's business climate index suggested the German economy would expand by 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year growth to 1.9 percent.

A third of responses in the Ifo survey, which was conducted between Nov. 2 and 23, came after the U.S. election. (Reporting by Joern Poltz in Munich; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.