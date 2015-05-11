FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German economy could grow more than 1.6 pct in 2015 - IMF
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

German economy could grow more than 1.6 pct in 2015 - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s economy could grow more in 2015 than the 1.6 percent the International Monetary Fund had forecast in April if lower energy prices and the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme feed through more than expected, a senior IMF official said.

Enrica Detragiache, assistant director of the IMF’s European department, also told a news conference in Berlin on Monday that Germany’s consistently large current account surplus was a cause for concern because demand remains weak in advanced economies.

Last month the German government raised its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 to 1.8 percent as it took heart from an increase in new jobs, cheap oil and the weak euro.

Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.