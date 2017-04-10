FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 4 months ago

IMF more upbeat about global economy this year than in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund sees a more favourable outlook for the global economy this year and next than in 2016, but it has concerns beyond the near-term, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

"I have also identified two key concerns that we at the IMF have: one is persistent low productivity and second excessive inequalities that grow together with that low productivity," she said after meeting the chiefs of other leading global economic organisations and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Erik Kirschbaum

