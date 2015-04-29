FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Baden-Wuerttemberg April CPI -0.1 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y
April 29, 2015

TABLE-Baden-Wuerttemberg April CPI -0.1 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in the German
state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in April fell 0.1 percent
month-on-month and rose 0.3 percent year-on-year, the state's
statistics office said on Wednesday.
    Preliminary pan-German consumer price data are due at 1200
GMT. The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its
April consumer price data:
                                       Percentage change 
 Index/component                        mth/mth  yr/yr  
 Overall price index                    -0.1      +0.3  
 Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks    +0.9      +0.8
 Electricity, gas, household fuels      -0.1      -3.9
 Heating oil                            +0.6      -19.2
 Fuel                        +1.7       -7.1
 Rent                              +0.1      +1.3
 Housing expenses ex. rent              +0.1      +1.9

 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

