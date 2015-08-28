FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Bavaria August CPI +0.1 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y
August 28, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Bavaria August CPI +0.1 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in the German state of Bavaria
rose in August by 0.1 percent month-on-month, and rose by 0.3 percent
year-on-year, the state's statistics office said on Friday.
    Data for up to sixteen German states are used to calculate a preliminary
inflation figure for Germany.
    The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its August consumer
price data:


Percentage change

 Index/component                                   mth/mth  yr/yr   Index
 Overall price index                                +0.1    +0.3   107.3
 Overall index w/o heating oil and fuels            +0.3    +1.1   107.8
 Foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks                -0.3    +1.0   111.1
 Alcoholic drinks and tobacco                       +0.1    +4.2   114.4
 Clothing and shoes                                 +5.0    +2.1   108.2
 Household rents, electricity, gas and other fuels  -0.2    -0.6   108.0
 Health and personal care items                     +0.2    +2.2   103.4
 Transport                                          -1.1    -1.9   106.9
 Communications                                     -0.2    -1.2    90.9
 Entertainment, leisure                             +0.3    +0.7   107.4
 Education                                          0.0     +2.1    78.3
 Lodgings and catering                              +0.3    +2.5   111.4
 Lodgings                                           +0.3    +1.6   108.1
 Other goods and services                           +0.3    +0.8   107.4
 Goods                                              0.0     -0.6   107.2
 Consumer goods                                     -0.8    -1.6   109.9
 of which: foodstuffs                               -0.2    +1.4   111.4
 household energy                                   -0.8    -6.7   111.6
 Fuels                                              -4.1    -9.3   101.3
 Medium-term durable goods                          +2.3    +1.6   105.8
 Durable goods                                      +0.4    +0.6    98.3
 Additional housing costs                           0.0     +1.5   104.0

 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

