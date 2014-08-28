FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German inflation holds steady at 0.8 pct in August

August 28, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

German inflation holds steady at 0.8 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Europe’s largest economy, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, held steady at 0.8 percent in August, initial data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

That was in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll. On the month, EU-harmonised consumer prices were unchanged, in line with forecasts.

Non-harmonised data also showed consumer prices rose by 0.8 percent on the year and were unchanged on the month.

Final price data for August is due to be released on Sept. 11, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)

