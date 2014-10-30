FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-German annual inflation slows to 0.7 pct in October
October 30, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-German annual inflation slows to 0.7 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show HICP was down m/m, not up)

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Europe’s largest economy eased to 0.7 percent in October, its lowest reading since May, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The figure - harmonised to compare with other European countries - undershot the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 0.9 percent. The cost of living was down by 0.3 percent on the month using this measure.

Non-harmonised data showed consumer prices fell by 0.3 percent on the month and increased by 0.8 percent on the year.

Final price data for October are is due to be released on Nov. 13, the statistics office said. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)

