FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German annual inflation holds steady in July
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

German annual inflation holds steady in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - German annual inflation harmonised to compare with other European countries remained stable at 0.1 percent in July, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Thursday.

That was the joint-weakest reading in Europe’s largest economy since February and was bang in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.

Nonetheless, it came in well below the European Central Bank’s inflation target for the broader euro zone of just below 2 percent over the medium term.

The statistics office said it would publish final consumer price data for July on August 13. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.