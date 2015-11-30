UPDATE 1-German inflation remains weak in November, ahead of ECB meeting

* Harmonised consumer prices rise by 0.3 percent on the year

* Reading in line with forecast, but below ECB’s inflation target (Adds analyst, details from states’s data)

By Michael Nienaber

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German annual inflation inched up in November, but overall price pressures in Europe’s largest economy remained very weak, giving proponents of further monetary policy easing more ammunition for a pivotal meeting of the European Central Bank this week.

German prices harmonised to compare with other European countries rose by 0.3 percent on the year after a 0.2-percent rise in October, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Monday.

The reading was the strongest since May and in line with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll, but well below the ECB’s target for the whole euro zone of just below 2 percent.

The data was issued before a crunch ECB policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB is already buying 60 billion euros of assets a month in an attempt to boost prices and ECB policy makers have said the central bank was considering new stimulus measures.

Helaba economist Ulrich Wortberg said German price pressures remained weak, adding: “Taken together with the Italian consumer price index...the ECB will likely see itself encouraged in its plan to further loosen monetary policy”.

Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell a preliminary 0.5 percent month-on-month in November, with the year-on-year inflation rate slowing slightly to 0.1 percent, data released earlier on Monday showed.

A breakdown for non-harmonised consumer prices provided by Germany’s Federal Statistics Office showed that the main drivers were rising costs for food and services.

In addition, the slight rise in consumer prices is down to higher energy inflation as a sharp fall in oil prices last year is now starting to drop out of the annual comparison.

“November’s small rise in German HICP inflation appears to have reflected energy effects,” said Jennifer McKeown, economist at Capital Economics.

“With the core rate still very subdued, there is nothing here to put the ECB off increasing its policy support this week and perhaps beyond.”

The German statistics office said it would publish final consumer price data for November on Dec 11.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the euro zone inflation rate for November - due out on Wednesday - to increase to 0.2 percent on the year after 0.1 percent in October. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)