* German EU-harmonised inflation rises to 1.5 pct in June
* Analyst expected drop to 1.3 pct from 1.4 pct in May
* Spanish consumer price data also stronger than expected
* Data comes after ECB head Draghi signalled policy shift
By Michael Nienaber and Paul Day
BERLIN/MADRID, June 29 German and Spanish
consumer prices rose more than expected in June, giving the
European Central Bank fresh food for thought as euro zone
inflation moves closer to its target and markets price in a
tightening shift in monetary policy.
The surprisingly strong inflation figures released on
Thursday come only days after ECB head Mario Draghi suggested
the central bank's asset-purchase programme would become less
accommodative going into 2018 after regional growth has gained
pace and inflation trends returned following a period of falling
prices.
German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other
European countries, rose by 1.5 percent on the year after an
increase of 1.4 percent in the previous month, the Federal
Statistics Office said. On the month, prices rose 0.2 percent.
Both figures came in stronger than expected, with a Reuters
poll having pointed to an increase of 1.3 percent on the year
and an unchanged reading on the month.
In Spain, EU-harmonised consumer prices rose by 1.6 percent
year-on-year in June, flash data from the National Statistics
Institute (INE) showed. This compared with a Reuters poll of 1.5
percent and previous reading of 2.0 percent.
A breakdown of the German non-harmonised data showed energy
costs were unchanged in June while food and services inflation
clearly picked up, suggesting that Germany's economic upswing is
slowly pushing up underlying price pressures.
"The domestic economy is buzzing. It is quite possible that
this will soon be reflected in rising wages and salaries," KfW
Bank economist Joerg Zeuner said.
"This is likely to boost the economy and inflation. It would
open up new opportunities for the ECB to normalise its monetary
policy," Zeuner added.
With its 2.3-trillion-euro asset buys running until the end
of the year, the ECB will have to decide in the third quarter
whether to extend or wind down the purchases, reconciling an
apparent contradiction between healthy growth and still modest
inflation.
The euro zone will publish preliminary inflation data on
Friday, with the annual rate expected to be 1.2 percent
according to Reuters polls.
Inflation has undershot the ECB's target of almost 2 percent
for more than four years but Draghi has hinted at a willingness
to look through some of the factors holding down price growth,
mainly energy prices.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber in Berlin and Paul Day in
Madrid; Editing by Joseph Nasr/Jeremy Gaunt)