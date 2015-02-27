FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German EU-harmonised inflation remains slightly negative in Feb
February 27, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

German EU-harmonised inflation remains slightly negative in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German consumer prices fell for a second consecutive month in February when harmonised to compare with other European countries but annual inflation in Europe’s largest economy was not as deep in negative territory as in January, data showed.

According to preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office on Friday, EU-harmonised consumer prices were down 0.1 percent on the year after dropping by 0.5 percent in January.

That compared with the Reuters forecast for a 0.4 percent drop and the European Central Bank’s target for close to but just under 2 percent over the medium term in the euro zone.

Final consumer price data for February is due to be released on March 12, the Statistics Office said. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)

