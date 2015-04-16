UPDATE 1-ECB bond-buying carries risk of bubbles, institutes say

(Adds details and quotes)

By Michelle Martin

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - Leading economic institutes from Germany, Austria and Switzerland warned on Thursday there was a risk stock market bubbles could form as a result of the European Central Bank’s money-printing stimulus.

Under a quantitative easing (QE) programme which started in early March, the ECB aims to buy 60 billion euros of bonds a month until September 2016, or until inflation is back on a path towards the bank’s target of just under 2 percent.

The institutes said the bank’s purchases of government bonds were generally a suitable way to combat deflation risks but that the effects on the real economy were uncertain.

“We cannot exclude the possibility that bubbles will form on the stock markets if monetary policy remains expansive. When they burst, there would be negative consequences for the economy,” the institutes said in a twice-yearly report commissioned by the German government.

They said the same risk existed for other asset markets, such as real estate.

Given the uncertainties involved, it was only justifiable for the ECB to buy bonds if it needed to avert deflationary risks, the institutes said, noting some signs that such risks were easing.

“At the moment there are some signs that suggest the inflation rate in the euro zone would stabilise even without the bond-buying programme; the economy is reviving and the oil price is not falling further,” they said.

The institutes said the ECB’s bond purchases through the Eurosystem were linked to “considerable risks” for financial stability and the stability of public finances in the euro zone.

The institutes said it was clear that the risk of the euro zone turning its back on fiscal stability had increased because the European Commission had started applying a more flexible interpretation of the Stability and Growth Pact at the same time as the ECB kicked off its bond-buying scheme.

“In this way the euro zone is moving further away from a rule-bound economic policy to a discretionary one.”

If governments take on too much debt and if inflation is still rising in future, the ECB would hardly be able to end QE or raise interest rates, the institutes said.

They said it would be harder to end QE in the euro zone than in the United States as even if the overall situation suggested it was time to stop buying bonds, the resulting increase in funding costs could cause problems for individual member states.

“The ECB could face the decision of either preventing a new debt crisis by continuing its low interest rate policy or countering risks for price stability,” the institutes said, adding that this would undermine the ECB’s independence.

They said QE was ultimately stopping capital markets from raising borrowing costs in response to higher public debt in euro zone countries, and that this was creating false incentives for governments to continue increasing their debts.

The consortium of top institutes includes German think tanks IWH, Kiel economics, Ifo, DIW and RWI. It also includes Zurich’s KOF, Vienna’s Wifo and Vienna’s IHS. (Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer; Editing by Catherine Evans)