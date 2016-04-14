UPDATE 1-German economic institutes defend ECB, urge Berlin to foster growth

* Institutes say ECB policy is fundamentally appropriate

By Michael Nienaber

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic institutes jumped to the European Central Bank’s defence on Thursday, saying it was inappropriate for the government to criticise the ECB and Berlin should instead focus on its own role in supporting growth.

The ECB has been under fire from allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel including Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who told Reuters this week that its low interest rates were causing “extraordinary problems” for German pensioners and banks.

In their spring report, the institutes defended the ECB’s monetary policy as “fundamentally appropriate”, given inflation and production levels in the euro zone were still extremely low.

“The resulting interest savings enable additional state spending that otherwise would not be possible due to European debt rules,” they said, adding that Germany too was benefiting from this effect to a considerable degree.

It was therefore inappropriate for politicians to criticise the ECB, IWH economist Oliver Holtemoeller said.

“The expansive orientation is generally right,” Ifo economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said. But he added that the debate about unusual monetary measures - such as sending money directly to citizens, known as helicopter money - underlined growing concern about the effectiveness of monetary policy.

Jens Weidmann, the head of Germany’s central bank who also sits on the ECB governing council, also endorsed the ECB’s monetary policy this week. “The ECB has to deliver on its price stability mandate and thus an expansionary monetary policy stance is appropriate at this juncture regardless of different views about specific measures,” he told the Financial Times.

The German government has run a balanced budget since 2014 and the state, including social funds, is heading for an overall surplus of 11 billion euros ($12.4 billion) this year and 10 billion euros next, according to the spring report.

CUT TAXES, BOOST INVESTMENT

Adding their voice to criticism of Berlin’s tight fiscal policy from some of its European partners, the institutes said the government should spend its excess funds on cutting income taxes and boosting investment in infrastructure and education.

“A continuation of the barely growth-oriented economic policy of recent years would not be sustainable,” they said, warning against more consumption-related spending such as raising pensions ahead of next year’s federal election.

Hiking investment in education would help facilitate the integration of migrants into the labour market, they said. More than 1 million migrants have entered Germany in the past year.

Citing waning demand from abroad for German goods and services due to a global economic slowdown, the institutes lowered their 2016 economic growth forecast for Europe’s largest economy to 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent.

As the global economy is losing momentum, Germany’s traditional role as an export powerhouse has declined, with domestic demand taking over as the main growth driver.

The institutes forecast this trend would continue, predicting a further growth slowdown to 1.5 percent in 2017. The government is expected to update its economic forecasts for this year on April 20.

The German economy grew by 1.7 percent in 2015, the strongest rate in four years. The expansion was driven by robust private consumption and higher state spending, while record-high employment increased tax receipts and ultra-loose monetary policy sent Berlin’s borrowing costs to all-time lows.