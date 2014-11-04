FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel reiterates no new borrowing for investments
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel reiterates no new borrowing for investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday the situation in the euro zone was still extremely fragile but reiterated that Europe’s biggest economy would not borrow more to boost investment.

“The economy in the euro zone has not developed as we would have wished. This is partly down to internal factors but .. there are also some geopolitical reasons,” she said in a speech to Germany’s employers association.

“Investment is needed but not with new borrowing,” she said. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Erik Kirschbaum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
