Merkel says German economic growth "not bad", but could be better
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Merkel says German economic growth "not bad", but could be better

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday growth in Europe’s biggest economy was “not bad but it is not exceptionally good either”.

Merkel also said in a speech at the DIHK Chambers of Commerce in Berlin that Germany’s export markets were very unstable.

The German economy grew by 0.3 percent on the quarter in the final three months of 2015. The overall growth rate for 2015 was 1.7 percent, the strongest rate of expansion in four years. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

