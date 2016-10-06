Germany's Merkel says plans tax cuts worth 6 bln euros

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany plans tax cuts worth up to six billion euros ($6.72 billion) for 2017 and 2018, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that the good shape of the economy allowed for fiscal flexibility.

“The good budgetary situation is having a positive effect. We will be able to bring about small tax relief, which will amount to 6 billon euros for 2017 and 2018,” Merkel told an industry event in Berlin. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Caroline Copley)