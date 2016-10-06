FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Merkel says plans tax cuts worth 6 bln euros
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Germany's Merkel says plans tax cuts worth 6 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany plans tax cuts worth up to six billion euros ($6.72 billion) for 2017 and 2018, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that the good shape of the economy allowed for fiscal flexibility.

“The good budgetary situation is having a positive effect. We will be able to bring about small tax relief, which will amount to 6 billon euros for 2017 and 2018,” Merkel told an industry event in Berlin. ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Caroline Copley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.