BERLIN Feb 7 Germany will not give up its
principles of free trade and open markets, Economy Minister
Brigitte Zypries said on Tuesday, adding she wanted equal
treatment from trading partners, including the United States, on
market access.
"We will not break our principles," she told an industry
conference, adding Germany would talk to U.S. officials in
Washington with self-confidence.
Leading figures in Europe's biggest economy are worried that
U.S. President Donald Trump will follow up on threats to
introduce protectionist measures which could hurt German
exports.
