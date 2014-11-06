FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

German industry orders rise just 0.8 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose just
0.8 percent in September, falling well short of a consensus
forecast in a blow to those expecting a rebound after August's
steep fall, and heightening concerns about the health of
Europe's largest economy.
    September's modest monthly rise compared with a Reuters
consensus forecast for a 2.3 percent gain.
    Bookings from abroad rose 3.7 percent while domestic orders
fell 2.8 percent.
    The data for August was revised to a 4.2 percent drop from a
previously reported drop of 5.7 percent.

 (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
