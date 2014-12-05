FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German industry orders surge by 2.5 pct in Oct
December 5, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

German industry orders surge by 2.5 pct in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose by 2.5 percent on the month in October, far exceeding a consensus forecast for a 0.5 percent gain, and adding to signs that Europe’s largest economy is starting to pick up after a weak third quarter.

The increase was driven by a 5.3 percent rise in domestic contracts while foreign bookings were up by 0.6 percent.

Factories took 3.0 percent more capital goods orders and 2.5 percent more intermediate goods contracts. On the downside, they received 0.1 percent fewer consumer products bookings.

The data for September was revised up to a 1.1 percent increase from a previously reported gain of 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)

