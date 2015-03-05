FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German industrial orders plunge by 3.9 pct in Jan
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 5, 2015 / 7:04 AM / 3 years ago

German industrial orders plunge by 3.9 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell far more than forecast in January, posting their largest drop since August, data showed on Thursday, casting a shadow over what had previously looked like a strong start to 2015 for Europe’s largest economy.

Bookings for goods made in Germany declined by 3.9 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed, undershooting the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.0 percent decline and undercutting even the lowest estimate for a 2.5 percent fall.

The decrease was driven by sharp falls in contracts for capital and intermediate goods as well as a slight drop in orders of consumer products. The Economy Ministry said fewer big orders also played a role.

The data for December was revised up to a 4.4 percent increase from an originally reported 4.2 percent gain. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.