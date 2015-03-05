German industrial orders plunge by 3.9 pct in Jan

BERLIN, March 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell far more than forecast in January, posting their largest drop since August, data showed on Thursday, casting a shadow over what had previously looked like a strong start to 2015 for Europe’s largest economy.

Bookings for goods made in Germany declined by 3.9 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed, undershooting the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.0 percent decline and undercutting even the lowest estimate for a 2.5 percent fall.

The decrease was driven by sharp falls in contracts for capital and intermediate goods as well as a slight drop in orders of consumer products. The Economy Ministry said fewer big orders also played a role.

The data for December was revised up to a 4.4 percent increase from an originally reported 4.2 percent gain. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)