German industrial orders fall less than expected in May
#Industrials
July 6, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

German industrial orders fall less than expected in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell less than forecast in May as a modest rise in foreign demand took the sting out of a decline in domestic bookings, the Economy Ministry reported on Monday.

Orders for goods made in Germany decreased by 0.2 percent on the month, the data showed, better than a Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent drop.

Foreign demand inched up 0.2 percent while domestic demand dropped 0.6 percent.

The April data was revised up sharply to an increase of 2.2 percent from an originally reported 1.4 percent rise.

“Economic activity of the manufacturing sector in Germany is picking up a bit,” the ministry said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah Barkin)

