German industrial orders up more than expected in April
June 5, 2015 / 6:03 AM / 2 years ago

German industrial orders up more than expected in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 5 (Reuters) - Industrial orders rose more sharply than forecast in April with strong foreign demand pushing the figures up, suggesting output could increase in Europe’s largest economy.

Orders for goods made in Germany increased by 1.4 percent on the month, data from the economy ministry showed on Friday, beating expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 rise.

The increase was driven by a rise in demand from abroad, which jumped 5.5 percent on the month, while domestic demand fell by 3.8.

“Additional stimulus can be expected from the upswing in the euro zone,” the ministry said, adding that industrial production was likely to gain momentum.

The March data was slightly revised upward to show an increase of 1.1 percent after a previously reported rise of just 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)

