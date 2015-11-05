FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German industry orders plunge unexpectedly in September
November 5, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

German industry orders plunge unexpectedly in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in September, the third consecutive monthly fall, due mainly to weaker foreign demand, data showed on Thursday, in a sign that Europe’s biggest economy may loose steam at the end of this year.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were down by 1.7 percent on the month, the economy ministry said. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 1.0 percent.

German factories received 2.4 percent fewer bookings from abroad, driven by a 6.7 percent slide in demand from euro zone countries, while domestic orders fell by 0.6 percent.

The data for August was confirmed as a 1.8 percent decline.

“Overall, the industrial orders are currently in a weak phase,” the ministry said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

