FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany industry orders plummet on weak euro zone demand
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 5 years ago

Germany industry orders plummet on weak euro zone demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell more than forecast in September as demand from countries in the euro zone faltered, Economy Ministry data showed on Tuesday, pointing to the heavy toll the region’s troubles are taking on Europe’s largest economy.

Seasonally and price-adjusted order intake fell by 3.3 percent on the month, coming in well below the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 economists for contracts to fall by 0.5 percent on the month.

Foreign orders tumbled by 4.5 percent, with contracts from the euro zone plunging by 9.6 percent and domestic bookings dropped by 1.8 percent.

“The weak economic environment in the euro zone and also in the wider global economy is now having a more significant impact on demand for German products than in the first half of the year,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The data for August was revised upwards to a drop of 0.8 percent from a fall of 1.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.