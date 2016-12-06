FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
German industry orders post biggest increase in more than 2 years
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

German industry orders post biggest increase in more than 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose in October at their fastest pace in more than two years, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting the industrial sector will prop up growth in Europe's largest economy in the coming months.

Factories saw demand for their goods climb by 4.9 percent on the month, the Economy Ministry said. That was the biggest increase since July 2014 and beat the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.6 percent rise by a long stretch.

Domestic demand climbed by 6.3 percent while foreign orders increased by 3.9 percent despite orders from the euro zone stagnating.

A 7.2 percent surge in capital goods was the main bright spot while factories making consumer goods and intermediate goods also benefitted from stronger demand.

The data for September was revised up to a fall of 0.3 percent from a previously reported drop of 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.