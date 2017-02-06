* Orders jump 5.2 pct m/m in December
* Forecast was rise of 0.5 pct
* Data points to strong first quarter
* Rising wages also to support growth
(Adds data on wage development in 2016, VDMA orders)
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Feb 6 Higher demand at home and abroad
for goods needed in production drove the biggest monthly
increase in German industrial orders in around 2-1/2 years in
December, suggesting the first quarter of 2017 may be getting
off to a strong start.
The much stronger-than-expected data, released by the
Economy Ministry in Berlin on Monday, gave some reassurance that
Germany's economic upswing will carry into 2017 despite growing
political uncertainties that include the potentially
protectionist U.S. trade agenda.
"A sensationally strong quarter in the manufacturing
sector," Sal. Oppenheim economist Ulrike Kastens said, adding
that the figures were pointing to an overall economic recovery
in the euro zone.
"Despite the political uncertainties, the German economy is
showing a more than robust development," Kastens said, adding
she now expected quarterly growth of around 0.6 percent in the
first quarter after 0.5 percent in the final quarter of 2016.
In a sign that private consumption will continue to boost
German growth, nominal wages rose 2.3 percent in 2016, separate
data from the Federal Statistics office showed on Monday.
With national inflation at 0.5 percent last year, real wages
increased by 1.8 percent, the office said. This was less than
the 2.4 percent in 2015 and 1.9 percent in 2014.
Orders for "Made in Germany" goods were up by 5.2 percent on
the month, the Economy Ministry said. That was the biggest
monthly increase since July 2014 and was far stronger than the
Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.5 percent.
Domestic demand jumped by 6.7 percent while foreign orders
increased by 3.9 percent, with bookings from euro zone countries
soaring by 10.0 percent.
The overall increase was driven by a jump in demand for
capital goods for production rather than consumption of 9.7
percent, helped by strong bookings from both domestic customers
and euro zone countries.
The data for November was revised down to a fall of 3.6
percent from a previously reported drop of 2.5 percent.
Still, over the full fourth quarter, industrial orders rose
by 4.3 percent on the quarter, the economy ministry said. "This
signals a continued upswing in the industrial sector over the
winter," the ministry said.
Separate data from the VDMA industry association showed on
Monday that engineering orders fell 15 percent on the year in
real terms in December, driven by weaker demand from abroad.
The overall strong orders figures followed mixed data after
German business morale unexpectedly fell in January, signalling
a more downbeat assessment of the outlook for Europe's largest
economy.
A survey among German purchasing managers showed last week
that private sector growth slowed slightly in January, with
weaker activity among services firms limiting overall economic
expansion.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski suggested viewing the figures
with caution as it is a highly volatile indicator.
"Still, against the background of Brexit and Trump, today's
data suggest that the German industry could shift into a higher
gear in the first quarter of 2017," he said.
Strong private consumption, increased state spending on
refugees and higher construction investment helped the German
economy to grow by 1.9 percent in 2016 - the strongest rate in
half a decade.
For this year, the government expects an economic slowdown
to 1.4 percent due to fewer work days and weaker exports.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle
Martin/Jeremy Gaunt)