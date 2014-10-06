FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German orders post biggest drop since start of 2009 in August
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 6, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

German orders post biggest drop since start of 2009 in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders posted their biggest drop in August since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009 due to the subdued euro zone economy and uncertainty caused by crises abroad, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Monday.

Contracts plunged by 5.7 percent on the month, undershooting by far the Reuters consensus forecast for a 2.5 percent drop.

Bookings from the euro zone slumped by 5.7 percent while domestic orders decreased by 2.0 percent.

The data for July was revised up to a rise of 4.9 percent from a previously reported gain of 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.