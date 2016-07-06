German industry orders unchanged in May, weaker than expected

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders were unchanged in May due to weaker domestic demand, data showed on Wednesday, disappointing market expectations and suggesting that growth in Europe's largest economy will slow in the second quarter.

The zero reading for bookings of 'Made in Germany' goods was below a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 1.0 percent.

Domestic demand fell by 1.9 percent while foreign orders rose 1.4 percent with demand from euro zone countries surging 4.0 percent.

The data for April was slightly revised to a drop of 1.9 percent from a previously reported fall of 2.0 percent.

"The orders in the industrial sector so far have been broadly stable this year apart from monthly fluctuations," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

"Business sentiment in the industrial sector recently improved again and is pointing to a further solid development."