10 months ago
German industry orders fall unexpectedly in September
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

German industry orders fall unexpectedly in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Weak demand both at home and abroad drove an unexpected fall in German industrial orders in September, data showed on Monday, but the Economy Ministry said bookings had picked up somewhat in the third quarter as a whole.

Contracts for goods 'Made in Germany' were down by 0.6 percent on the month, the Economy Ministry said. That compared with a Reuters consensus forecast for a rise of 0.3 percent.

Domestic demand fell by 1.1 percent while foreign orders decreased by 0.3 percent. Demand from euro zone countries dropped by 4.5 percent.

The data for August was down to a rise of 0.9 percent from a previously reported increase of 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
