7 months ago
German economy ministry sees good start to 2017
January 12, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 7 months ago

German economy ministry sees good start to 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German incoming orders and sentiment indicators point to solid growth in production and a good start for Europe's biggest economy this year, the economy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Overall, the picture of a solid, strong, domestically driven economy remains," said the ministry in a monthly report, adding the climate elsewhere in the world also looked more benign.

The German economy grew by 1.9 percent last year, the strongest rate in five years, a preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed earlier. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

