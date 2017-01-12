German economy ministry sees good start to 2017

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German incoming orders and sentiment indicators point to solid growth in production and a good start for Europe's biggest economy this year, the economy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Overall, the picture of a solid, strong, domestically driven economy remains," said the ministry in a monthly report, adding the climate elsewhere in the world also looked more benign.

The German economy grew by 1.9 percent last year, the strongest rate in five years, a preliminary estimate from the Federal Statistics Office showed earlier. (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)