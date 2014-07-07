FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German industry output down 1.8 pct in May
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

German industry output down 1.8 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell 1.8
percent on the month in May, its biggest drop in more than 2
years, the Economy Ministry said, blaming the drop largely on
the effect of the May Day holiday falling on a Thursday.
    The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll was for industrial
output to be unchanged. The ministry slightly downwardly revised
April data to -0.3 percent.
    "After a strong first quarter industry output weakened over
the last months. Besides the effect of the bridge day in May and
weakness in construction, which was to be expected after the
mild winter, geopolitical factors may also have played a part,"
the ministry said in a statement.

    

 (Reporting by Berlin bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.