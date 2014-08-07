German industry output up 0.3 pct in June, misses forecast

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose just 0.3 percent on the month in June, missing a forecast for a rise of 1.3 percent, as concerns over the crisis in Ukraine weighed, the Economy Ministry said, adding to mounting signs of a disappointing second quarter.

“The second quarter was weaker, as expected, after the first quarter was exceptionally strong,” the ministry said.

“Ordering activity and sentiment indicators signal moderate development in output for now. The positive basic trend will continue,” it added. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)