German industry output rises 1.4 pct in Sept
November 7, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

German industry output rises 1.4 pct in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose 1.4
percent in September from the previous month, after posting an
upwardly revised 3.1 percent drop in August, Economy Ministry
data showed on Friday.
    The increase fell short of the consensus forecast in a
Reuters poll for a 2.0 percent rise. Industrial output for the
third quarter dropped 0.4 percent against the previous quarter. 
    Manufacturing output in September increased by 1.7 percent,
underpinned by a 4.5 percent increase in capital goods and a
10.1 percent rise in auto production.
    The ministry said industry output "continues to be weighed
down by the difficult international environment. In the short
term, there is no sign of notable drivers".
    

 (Reporting by Berlin newsroom)

