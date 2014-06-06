German industry output rises less than forecast in April

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output edged up in April but came in lower than expected as the traditional spring rebound turned out weaker than usual due to a mild winter, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed by 0.2 percent on the month, helped by a strong rise in energy production, missing the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a gain of 0.4 percent.

“The good order level in manufacturing and construction as well as continued optimism among firms points to the upward trend continuing,” the ministry said in a statement.

The data for March was revised down to a fall of 0.6 percent from a previously reported drop of 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)