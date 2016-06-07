FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

German industry output rises in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose slightly more than expected in April, suggesting that the motor of Europe's largest economy was humming along at the start of the second quarter.

Output rose by 0.8 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Tuesday, just ahead of the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 percent increase.

The March reading was revised up to -1.1 from an initially reported fall of 1.3 percent.

Makers of capital goods, manufacturing and the energy sector reported strong output figures, while output at construction companies declined.

"Industrial output got off to a decent start in the second quarter," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Sentiment among companies had brightened in recent months and industry should continue with its moderate recovery, it added. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

