a year ago
German industry output plunges in May, steepest drop since August 2014
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

German industry output plunges in May, steepest drop since August 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output plunged unexpectedly in May, posting its steepest monthly drop since August 2014, data showed on Thursday, suggesting Europe's largest economy lost steam in the second quarter after a surprisingly strong start to the year.

Output was down 1.3 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed, below the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for an unchanged reading.

"This is the steepest drop since August 2014," a spokeswoman from the ministry said.

The April reading was revised down to a 0.5 percent increase from an initially reported rise of 0.8 percent.

The ministry said that the data pointed to slightly weaker industrial output in the second quarter. It added, however, that business sentiment in the sector had improved recently and that output was expected to continue its moderate upswing. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
