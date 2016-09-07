FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German industry output posts steepest drop in almost two years
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
Trump heads for Texas as flood waters rise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

German industry output posts steepest drop in almost two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production unexpectedly fell in July, sending a negative signal at the start of the third quarter as it recorded its steepest fall in 23 months.

Industrial output fell by 1.5 percent on the month, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Wednesday, confounding the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of 0.2 percent.

"Companies in the industry sector continue to adopt a wait and see approach because of sluggishness in the global export markets," the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

A 1.8 percent rise in output in the construction sector and an surge of 2.6 percent in energy output were not enough to offset a 2.3 percent fall in manufacturing, the data showed.

The June reading was revised up to a rise of 1.1 percent from a previously reported rise of 0.8 percent. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.