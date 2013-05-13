FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German economy on upward trend, should strengthen in 2013-govt
May 13, 2013

German economy on upward trend, should strengthen in 2013-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - The German economy resumed an upward trend in the first quarter of 2013 and this should strengthen as the year progresses, the economy ministry said in its monthly report.

Industrial orders and manufacturing increased in February and March, domestic consumption looks to have risen and the labour market remains robust, the ministry added.

German preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product figures are due on Wednesday, with the economy expected to have grown 0.3 percent from the previous quarter according to a Reuters’ poll of analysts.

