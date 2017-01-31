German HDE retail body sees slower sales growth in 2017

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Germany's HDE retail association on Tuesday said it expects retail sales to expand by 1 percent in real terms to 492 billion euros ($526.49 billion) in 2017, down from 1.6 percent last year.

The group said about half of the sales would result from online business. It said employment in the sector, now at around 3 million people, would rise by just under one percent in 2017. ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr)