FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German retail body sees 2015 sales up by 1.5 pct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

German retail body sees 2015 sales up by 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German retail sales will climb by 1.5 percent in nominal terms to around 466 billion euros this year after increasing by 1.9 percent in 2014, Germany’s HDE retail association said on Friday.

HDE said consumers would likely benefit from a strong labour market and rising wages while they also have little incentive to save due to low interest rates.

German consumer sentiment surged to its highest level in more than 13 years heading into February, a survey showed on Wednesday, as lower oil prices meant shoppers in Europe’s largest economy had more spare cash.

HDE’s figures can differ from official data released by the Federal Statistics Office as they include different branches of retail. The official data showed earlier on Friday that nominal retail sales were up by 1.7 percent last year. (Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.