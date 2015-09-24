FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German HDE retail body lifts 2015 forecast, sees record year
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 24, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

German HDE retail body lifts 2015 forecast, sees record year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association raised its forecast for sales growth in its sector to 2 percent this year, up from its previous estimate of 1.5 percent thanks to rising real wages and low levels of inflation.

“The conditions for retail are good,” said HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth.

Sales in the sector could hit 469 billion euros ($525.33 billion), helped by strong growth in online trading. HDE also expects above-average increases in sales of cosmetics, watches and entertainment electronics and jewelry. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.