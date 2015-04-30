German retail sales post biggest drop since Dec 2013

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - German retail sales in March saw their biggest monthly drop since the end of 2013, data showed on Thursday, but strong quarterly figures suggest private consumption will nonetheless be a major growth driver for Europe’s largest economy this year.

Retail sales, a notoriously volatile indicator that is often subject to large revisions, dropped by 2.3 percent on the month in real terms, data from the statistics office showed, confounding expectations for a 0.4 percent rise.

But quarterly data for January-March showed a 3.6 percent increase in shopping activity in real terms - the largest increase since the first three months of 2012.

That, combined with other data showing employment is rising and morale among German shoppers at its highest level, bodes well for household spending. Bigger paychecks and cheap oil, which frees up some of consumers’ cash for other purchases, also make an increase in private consumption likely.

Annual retail sales were also encouraging. On the year, retail sales soared by 3.5 percent as shoppers spent more on food, cosmetics, medicines, household appliances and other items like books and jewellery. That beat the Reuters forecast for a 3.2 percent rise.

February’s monthly retail sales data was revised up to a drop of 0.1 percent from a previously reported fall of 0.5 percent and yearly sales were revised down to a 3.3 percent gain from a previously reported 3.6 percent increase. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)